Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akshay Tritiya, Akha Teej, Akti is an auspicious day according to the Hindu calendar. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on May 3 by worshipping Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. As mentioned in the religious books, Akshaya Tritiya is considered the best day of the year to start a new business or buy something that brings prosperity and luck to the family. In most of the Hindu households, gold, silver, or other valuables are purchased as a symbol of bringing good fortune in the family.Also Read - 'No Bindi No Business': Netizens Want to Boycott Malabar Gold As Kareena Kapoor Appears Without 'Bindi' in Akshaya Tritiya Ad

What is the meaning of Akshaya Tritiya?

In Sanskrit, Akshaya means something that never decreases. Tritiya refers to the third day of the month. Therefore, Akshaya Tritiya is “the third day of unending prosperity, happiness, success, and hope.” On this special day, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped all over India. Lord Ganesha is also worshipped in some parts of the country. Devotees perform Lakshmi Narayan Puja on this day. Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Know the Date, Significance And Puja Muhurat of This Day

These are the rituals that should be followed on the auspicious days of Akshaya Tritiya. Kalpesh Shah, Founder & CEO, MyPandit has shared a step-to-step guide on what to do for better wealth and prosperity Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2022: 5 Traditional Rituals of This Festival

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Astrology Tips/Rituals to Be Followed For Unending Prosperity, Happiness, Success, and Hope

Wake up early and take a bath.

You can also observe a fast on Akshaya Tritiya.

Offer sandalwood paste and ﬂowers to Lord Vishnu.

Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are also worshipped by the devotees.

The deities are offered milk, lentils, gold, wheat, etc.

You should recite Vishnu Sahasranamam.

In some places, poha is also offered to the Gods as Prasad from the story of Sudama and Krishna.

Feeding grass to cows and donating things to those who need them would also bring you blessings.

Muhurat for Akshaya Tritiya 2022

As mentioned above, buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious. This year, the shubh muhurat to buy gold is between 05:18 AM to 06:05 AM (IST). The Puja Muhurat is on May 3, 2022, Tuesday from 06:05 AM to 12:37 PM (IST).