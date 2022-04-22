Akshay Tritiya also known as the Akti or Akha Teej, is an annual spring festival, one of the most important ones in India. As the name suggests, it falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha (the bright half), in the Hindu calendar month of Vaishakha.Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2022: 5 Traditional Rituals of This Festival

In Sanskrit, Akshaya means something that never decreases. Tritiya refers to the third day of the month. Therefore, Akshay Tritiya is “the third day of unending prosperity, happiness, success, and hope.” Also Read - Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Facebook Status to Share

Akshay Tritiya Puja Muhurat

On Akshay Tritiya, the goddess of wealth and prosperity, Maa Lakshmi is worshipped all over India. With Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha is also worshipped. In some parts of India, a Lakshmi Narayan Puja is also performed. Akshay Tritiya is also considered a great day to buy gold, silver, or other valuables. Here are 2022

muhurat for Akshay Tritiya: Also Read - Happy Ram Navami 2022: Top Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Whatsapp Messages, Images, Facebook Status to Share

Akshay Tritiya Date : May 3, 2022, Tuesday

: May 3, 2022, Tuesday Puja Muhurat : 06:05 AM to 12:37 PM (IST)

: 06:05 AM to 12:37 PM (IST) Gold Purchasing Muhurat: 05:18 AM to 06:05 AM (IST)

Astrological Signiﬁcance of Akshay Tritiya

On the day of Akshay Tritiya, the Sun is in the Aries, and the Moon is in Taurus. It is the third tithi of Shukla Paksha in Vaishakha, which usually falls in the Gregorian months of April or May. It is also believed that the Sun and the Moon are in their brightest form on the day of Akshay Tritiya.

In Vedic astrology, three lunar phases are believed to be the most auspicious periods of the year. The Chaitra Shukla Pradipta (the 1st tithi of the bright half of the moon in the month of Chaitra), Vijaya Dashmi, and of course, Akshay Tritiya.

These three days are considered the ‘complete’ auspicious muhurats, whereas the Kartika Shukla Pradipta (the 1st tithi of the bright half of the moon in Kartika) is considered the ‘half’. Together, these three are called ‘Sade Teen Muhurat’ (Three and a half muhurat).

Legends and Stories Related to Akshay Tritiya

Akshay Tritiya marks a lot of important beginnings in history. It is believed that Lord Ganesha and Ved Vyasa started writing Mahabharata on this day. The story of Sudama meeting his old friend Lord Krishna and the lord bestowing his friend with wealth and monetary gains also took place on this day.

There is another story related to Lord Krishna and Akshay Tritiya. Krishna presented the Pandavas with ‘Akshay Patra’, a bowl that would never run out of food during their exile on this day.

On Akha Trij, Goddess Annapurna was born, and the Ganga also descended on the earth from heaven. Kubera worshipped Goddess Lakshmi, and he was made the treasurer on the day of Akshay Tritiya. Jains celebrate this day to celebrate Lord Adinatha, the ﬁrst God.

(Inputs by Kalpesh Shah, Founder and CEO, MyPandit)