Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, Akti is an auspicious day that will be celebrated on May 3. Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated by worshipping Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. On the day of Akshaya Tritiya, one can visit the feet of Shri Deity in Shri Banke Bihari Ji temple, Vrindavan. This is only one occasion in a year on which you can have such darshan.Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2022 Astrology Tips: How to Perform Rituals And What to do For Wealth And Prosperity

As mentioned in the religious books, Akshaya Tritiya is considered the best day of the year to start a new business or buy something that brings prosperity and luck to the family. This year, Akshaya Tritiya is going to be special and big as after 50 years, Shobhan yoga will also take place on the same day. Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Know the Date, Significance And Puja Muhurat of This Day

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Coincidence Will Occur With The Special Yoga Of Planets

As mentioned in News18, in 2022’s Akshaya Tritiya, planet Mars will be in Shobhana Yoga of Rohini Nakshatra, which which will comed with Taitil Karan and the Moon of Taurus. On this occasion, Mars Rohini Yoga will be formed on Tuesday and Rohini Nakshatra. Shobhan Yoga also coincides with Akshaya Tritiya on this day. While after 50 years, a wonderful coincidence will occur with the special yoga of planets. It is being said that the auspicious yoga formed on Akshaya Tritiya after 50 years is also increasing the importance of this day. Also Read - Akshaya Tritiya 2022: 5 Traditional Rituals of This Festival

Akshaya Tritiya is considered very auspicious, so apart from buying jewellery, it is also said that getting married and engaged on this day is also auspicious. One can also invest in real estate, vehicles.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Financial Gains For Only Three Zodiac Signs, Check Yours

Aries: There will be financial gains, short travels, and bickering with neighbours.

Taurus: There will be a feeling of uneasiness and you will not be able to decide things wisely. Also, financial benefits will be there but will be of little use.

Gemini: You will have some health problems such as blood pressure, headaches, joint pain, etc. and you may feel uneasy.

Cancer: You will have to do a lot of work but without any reward. Your good deeds performed on this very day will not be responded properly.

Leo: This will be a very good day and there will be some good news for you. You will be able to make a name for yourself by some act of goodness.

Virgo: You may have minor health issues or bruises. So, be careful. Financially, you will be stable.

Libra: Be careful throughout the day as there can be a mishap unexpectedly. Your blood pressure and sugar level may rise today. Keep yourself away from any kind of crowd or gathering.

Scorpio: Good and bad thoughts will be striking throughout the day. You should avoid taking any decision as it is likely to prove wrong.

Sagittarius: Although you will remain happy throughout the day, some minor food-related problems may be there. There will be goodness in your personal life.

Capricorn: Some good news related to work or job will be there and you will have a good love life today. Things will be more or less normal only.

Aquarius: You may start some renovation work in your home. This will be a good day overall. You will have peace of mind and tranquility all day long.

Pisces: There will be financial gains and you may start something new. There will be cordial relations with everyone and your health will be fine.

Credits: Astrosage