While it is Dholida-time for the duo, numbers are striking a beat too. 3-6-9 are a family lucky for each other. And as predicted, No. 6, Alia, who is also a Piscean (3) is in her important 30th Year (3) in her awaited-lucky 2022 (6).

She even shone with fellow No. 6, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, delivering Bollywood's much-needed oxygen cylinder- 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' (adds to 3).

RRR that was predicted by us to do phenomenally well, adds to 6 too (Venus- represents Entertainment). Her little cameo left us gasping for more!

Alia, a No. 6 and Ranbir, a Libran (6), both are finally set to get hitched in 2022 (6); moreover, probably on the 15th of April a No. 6 date, which also happens to be in the Arian period (9, Mars).

But Ranbir may opt for the 17th (8) as he has a keen inclination for No. 8 which represents Saturn or Lord Shani- the Planet of Trials. So much that Alia supposedly even wanted a tattoo of the same number done.

Numerologist take:

Invite Saturn only if one is spotless! Saturn is no less than a Sati-Test. 15th (6) would hence be a much better date to get ‘knotty’!

Libra Ruler is 6 (Venus) jointly with 8 (Saturn) too, and Venus denotes flamboyance. In fact, in Bollywood, we have most Superstars born as Librans than any other Sun-sign, and this cannot be just a coincidence! A Libran, Big B too tweeted the same.

Lata Mangeshkar was born on 28/09 too like Ranbir. It is an open challenge if one can see so many ‘Bollywood Stars’ cumulatively in any other Zodiac sign!

So much is the influence of No. 6, Venus in the entertainment field–Shah Rukh Khan, the ambassador of Romance, by default has his name added to No. 42. Three of the world’s biggest entertainment firms Walt Disney, Universal Studios & Warner Brothers & back home, Dharma Productions Pvt Ltd as well as Yash Raj Films- all add to 6 too. Blame it on Venus!

Having said that, I’m not too convinced with the vibrations brought by Ranbir’s name; it signifies isolation by loved ones.

But there is an antidote for it. I can foretell that Alia’s Lady-luck will rub off on the eye-candy Ka’poor’ boy, making him beyond richer in health, wealth & prosperity. 6 is amongst Ranbir’s best numbers, and Alia is a # 6!

On a Jumaanified note too, it would reward him rather handsomely if he adopts his late father, Rishi Kapoor’s initial- Ranbir R Kapoor (name number 42)

On the other hand, if Alia wishes to assume Ranbir’s family name, she shouldn’t plant a second thought, as there isn’t a luckier new-name than ‘ALIA KAPOOR’ (name number 33) itself. It has even got a good ring to it.

Both their names would now add to 6 (Venus), which is not only good for their married life, but also their careers.

However, if she doesn’t wish to drop her proud surname (Bhatt Natrually), ‘ALIA R BHATT’ or ‘ALIA K BHATT’ would be equally effective options.

She is a Water sign & he is an Air sign; a wonderful match that would ensure ship-loads of travel. While Alia could be emotionally brittle, Ranbir would perhaps be practical & straightforward, as he is a No. 1 (Sun- leadership). This explains why he can’t play second fiddle, and why it won’t be easy for her to be the woman on top.

Their numbers suggest that she will be more sensitive, and would demand more love & attention. On the contrary, he should be more affectionate & patient towards her; after all, Tere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari.

All in all, we wish that yeh ‘Shaandaar’ Jodi hamesha salamat rahe!

Lastly, as one would expect honesty from their Doctors or Astrologers, even at this auspicious moment, we would like to point-out the flip-side. Neither Marriage nor Life is a bed of roses for anyone.

If they continue using their current names, there could be an element of isolation or distress. And what suggestions we have given are very easy to adopt too. Are you listening, Alia Kapoor & Ranbir R Kapoor. God Bless the dashing couple!