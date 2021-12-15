Appraisal predictions 2022: With few days left until 2022 to enter our lives, it is time for fresh beginnings. The appraisals are around the corner. It is time for professionals to understand that they depend on more than just good work. Numbers play a huge role in any appraisals.Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, December 12 to December 18: What's In Store For You This Week?

The new year comes with a universal year number – 6. It is ruled by the planet Venus. 2022 has the feminine energy of the Moon number 2. It also has the number 0 supporting it (ruled by Mercury and Rahu). The year 2022 is predicted to have the excessive energy of the water element, which tenders prosperity and abundance. The Destiny Number will play a vital role in the appraisals too. If you are someone who believes in the power of numbers, have a look into how they impact your 2022 appraisals: Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding: Numerologist Speaks on How Staying Low-Key Will Bring More Luck in Their Marriage

How to calculate your destiny number

In numerology, the Destiny Number holds a vital place as a core number from Date of Birth. These will be the single-digit sum of all the numbers in your Date of Birth. For example, someone born on 14-09-1990 will add the digits together. The resulting sum will be Number 6 (33). This number is ruled by the planet Venus. Let’s see what each number will bring in financially in 2022. Also Read - Weekly Numerology Prediction, December 5 to December 11: What’s In Store For You This Week?

Appraisal prediction for 2022: Number 1

2022 will bring in a surprisingly excellent hike for Number 1. It will bring in opportunities for promotion & job change. From April onwards, there will be opportunities for professional growth. Known people & friends will be your knight in shining armour.

Tip to enhance luck: Have yellow & pink colour in clothes or surroundings.

Appraisal prediction for 2022: Number 2

For Number 2, it will be a year of financial moderation. Despite good appraisals, it will be below expectations. It is time to steady oneself as the later part of 2022 will open new career doors.

Tip to enhance luck: Keep silver & pink colours with you.

Appraisal prediction for 2022: Number 3

The year 2022 will be a financially moderate one for Number 3. Appraisals will be neither good nor bad but far below expectations. In the latter half, keep a watch for new job chances.

Tip to enhance luck: Choose a yellow and golden colour.

Appraisal prediction for 2022: Number 4

2022 will be financially below the expectations for Number 4. Expect a negligible appraisal. There will be chances of mental incompatibility with superiors in the latter half.

Tip to enhance luck: Use light blue colour.

Appraisal prediction for 2022: Number 5

Number 5 will have a financially moderate 2022. You can look forward to appraisals as per expectations. The months of September & October can offer new career opportunities.

Tip to enhance luck: Pick a light green colour.

Appraisal prediction for 2022: Number 6

Number 6 people can consider the year to be financially favourable. Appraisals can go above expectations. They will also get many opportunities for career growth.

Tip to enhance luck: Light blue colour will be right for you.

Appraisal prediction for 2022: Number 7

For Number 7, 2022 can be termed as good in terms of finance. Appraisals will be above expectations. They will also get plenty of opportunities for career expansion.

Tip to enhance luck: Light green or off-white colour will be right for you.

Appraisal prediction for 2022: Number 8

Number 8 have the year as a financially below expectations one. Appraisals will be relatively negligible. The latter part will bring mental incompatibility troubles with superiors.

Tip to enhance luck: Use light purple colour.

Appraisal prediction for 2022: Number 9

It will be a year of financial moderation for the Number 9 people. Appraisals will neither be good nor bad but below expectations. The latter half can open opportunities for a change in jobs.

Tip to enhance luck: Light red colour can work.

Other remedies: There are some remedies for one and all to help them develop strong self-awareness in the workplace. You need to write the numbers below with a blue pen on your left palm.

1323 498 725

99 25 881

How to use these numbers

These numbers should be written with a blue pen on the left palm on an as-it-is basis (including space)

Each set of numbers should be written only once

These numbers can be written at any time

These should be on your body 24*7, in case it gets deleted, rewrite it

There must be an essential understanding that these are general readings based on the Destiny Number. The exact quantum of gain depends on the date of birth, name and current dasha. You can nonetheless enhance the growth potential in 2022 by following these remedies.