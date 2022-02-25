The war between Russia and Ukraine has the entire world shaken and worried. The UN has requested countries to come forward in support of Ukraine. People are coming up with theories that the next World War is here already. But what is truly going to happen? Will Ukraine be destroyed? Till when will the war go on? Will Putin see the reason behind all the killings? Will Ukraine give in? What will be the future of Putin? We spoke to celebrity astrologer, prophesier, and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji, and here is what he has predicted.Also Read - Russian Military Claims to Take Over Strategic Airport Near Ukraine Capital. Here's What It Means

Pandit Ji predicts that Russia will continue to attack Ukraine. The attacks will be recurring till the middle of March.

Future of the Russian president Vladimir Putin

"Putin is probably on the path to destroying his name, his reputation which may have been respected by many before the war was declared on Ukraine. The time is unfavourable for him as whatever he plans, wants, and strategizes, the fruit will be the opposite or something very different from what he had presumed," Panditji said.

The fate of Ukraine and the war

Pandit Jagannath Guruji told us that “the Rahu is not in its favour when we look at Ukraine’s horoscope. America and many other countries will support Ukraine. Russia will continue to attack Ukraine. The attacks will be recurring till the middle of March. The second week of March will be a very bad phase for Russia and Ukraine. This unrest between Ukraine and Russia is a sign of the next World War. For Ukraine this is a tough phase because they will neither be able to defend themselves from Russia nor will they or can they sit back and not respond because ultimately, they have to save their country, their people. But they will get immense support from America and other countries. After the 15th of March, there will continue to be some attacks but on a small scale which may go on until 2024-2025, unlike what it will be until the 15th.”