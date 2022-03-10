We are in the midst of the much awaited 5 State Assembly Election 2022 and it is indeed leaving everyone anxious. Who will form their respective government in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur? We spoke to celebrity astrologer, prophesier and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji and here is what he has predicted for each state.Also Read - Varanasi Election Result 2022 LIVE: Arvind Rajbhar Trails in Shivpur, BJP's Tribhuwan Ram Heads Towards Victory in Ajagara

Who Will Win Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022?

Predicting the future of Uttar Pradesh post the elections, Panditji shared that BJP may come into power this time. Yogi Adityanath, who is the current Chief Minister of U.P, may continue to reign. Speaking of the seats they will acquire, Congress might get around 15-20 seats, Samajwadi Party may get 135-150 seats, SBSP has the possibility of getting 6-10 seats while BJP may get 200-250 seats.

Who Will Win Punjab Elections 2022?

In Punjab, there is a neck to neck fight between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress. AAP may come into power and Bhagwant Mann will most probably become the next Chief Minister of Punjab. In terms of seats, Congress may get around 65 to 75 seats.

Who Will Win Uttarakhand Elections 2022?

In Uttarakhand, there has been a pattern where the alternative government comes into existence. When BJP is in power, Congress is the upcoming one and if Congress is in power, BJP comes up. The present government is BJP but will most probably be Congress. There will indeed be a tough fight where Congress may get around 33-35 seats while BJP may get 28-30, and AAP may acquire 3-5 seats. However, there is a possibility of Congress coming into power. The AAP government will affect Congress as per the prediction, but eventually, as foreseen by Pandiitji, the government will be that of Congress.

Who Will Win Goa Elections 2022?

In Goa, we have the NDA right now and they most probably shall continue to rule the state. This time, as per prediction, even Congress will do well, however, the government will be that of the NDA. In terms of seats, BJP may get 16 to 18 seats, Congress may get 15-17 seats , while Others may get 2-5 seats.

Who Will Win Manipur Elections 2022?

In Manipur, where the Election Commission is looking at taking a decision on re-polling at nine booths in Manipur’s Churachandpur district where clashes reportedly took place during elections, N.Biren Singh, may continue to reign. This former footballer and journalist turned politician has been ruling Manipur as the CM since 2017 and as per Panditji’s prediction, he shall continue to do so. As for the seats, BJP may acquire 25-35 seats.