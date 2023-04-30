Home

Astrology

Astro Tips: 10 Effective Remedies for Professional Growth And Successful Career

Astro Tips: 10 Effective Remedies for Professional Growth And Successful Career

Astrological remedies can give a miraculous touch to mundane efforts and save the day for you.

Astro Tips: 10 Effective Remedies for Professional Growth And Successful Career

Are you nervous about an upcoming job interview or important work presentation? Do you find yourself feeling anxious and unprepared, despite putting in countless hours of practice? Well, fear not! as here are few rituals will help calm your nerves and boost your confidence, allowing you to perform at your very best. Astrological remedies can give a miraculous touch to mundane efforts and save the day for you. As the saying goes, “Where there is will, there is a way.” You can try some of these remedies to achieve your objectives and pursue your dreams come true. Here are some simple astrological remedies that you can try to boost the chances of career success:

10 Effective Remedies for Professional Growth And Successful Career

Look at the palm of your hands and recite the mantra “Karagre vaste lakshmi kara Madhya sarswati” every morning when you wake up. This is one of the simplest methods that you can practice to get blessings from the gods. Offer water to the sun god. After sunrise, take some water in a copper vessel and add some jaggery, green grass strings (durva), red flower, and whole rice. Stand facing the sun (east) and chant the mantra “om ghrinim suryaye namah” eleven times. Then, do namaskar and pray to the sun god for a successful career. Chant the Gayatri mantra, which is a powerful mantra that can remove hurdles and obstacles in one’s path. Always recite “Om Bhur Bhuvah svah Tat Savitur varenyam… Bhargo devasya Dhimahi diyo yo nah Prochodyat” before leaving for the interview. Offer some laddoo to god and take a small piece from the Prasad you offered. Keep a green-colored handkerchief in your pocket for good luck. Keep a cinnamon stick in your pocket for good luck. Pray to your ancestors before leaving for your job and work. Ask a family member to sprinkle some grains of moong daal (green gram pulses) on you as you leave for work. Take the blessings of your parents, gurus, teachers, and elders before leaving for an interview or starting a new job. Wear a white or blue-colored shirt or top. Both colors are neutral according to numerology. The way you dress for your job interview and work indicates your personality and creates an impression even before you talk. Always eat some curd with sugar before leaving home. This is one of the most powerful remedies that is connected to everyone’s life. Take a lime and four pieces of cloves in your right hand and recite the mantra “om shree hanumate namah” twenty-one times. Post recitation, keep the cloves in your shirt pocket or wallet.

These are simple yet impactful remedies suggested by Madhu yadav, Tarot card reader of All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap. Mantras and remedies have been used as solutions to specific problems that different individuals might face in their lives. While there are no guarantees in life, these remedies can be a helpful addition to one’s efforts in achieving success. Additionally, they can give you a sense of calm and confidence, which can be beneficial in situations like job interviews.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Astrology News on India.com.