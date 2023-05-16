Astro Tips: Know Which Colour is Auspicious to Wear on Your Birthday
Could a certain colour bring you good luck and fortune in year ahead? Here's what astrologer says.
As birthday approaches, you can’t help but feel the excitement building up inside you. You’re ready to celebrate another year of life and create new memories with your loved ones. But as you stand in front of your wardrobe, staring at the sea of colors and styles, you can’t help but wonder – which colour should you wear on your special day? Could a certain colour bring you good luck and fortune in the year ahead?
Let us know from Gayatri Devi, Tarot card reader of All India Institute of Occult Science founded by Gurudev Shrie Kashyap. The answer may surprise you, and the journey to discovering your lucky color is full of suspense and intrigue. So, let’s dive in and explore the world of lucky colors and their significance on your birthday.
1. People born on 1,10,19,28
- Planet: Sun
- Lucky Colour : Gold, Yellow, Orange
- These colours represent leadership, creativity, and self-confidence.
2. People born on 2,11,20,29
- Planet: Moon
- Lucky Colour: White, silver
- These colors represent harmony, balance, and spirituality.
3. People born on 3, 12, 21, 30
- Planet: Jupiter
- Lucky Colour: Yellow, Purple
- These colours represent creativity, passion and career growth.
4. People born on 4,13,22,31
- Planet: Rahu
- Lucky Colour: Black, Grey
- It represents illusions, depth, materialism, and worldly desires.
5. People born on 5,14, 23
- Planet: Mercury
- Lucky Colour: Green
- These colours represent Mercury which is associated with Intelligence, communication, and mental stability.
6. People born on 6, 15,24
- Planet: Venus
- Lucky Colour: Pink, Light Blue
- These colours represent nurturing, Love, beauty, harmony, and family
7. People born on 7,16,25
- Planet: Ketu
- Lucky colour: Brown, Grey
- It is often associated with neutrality, detachment, and spiritual growth.
8. People born on 8,17,26
- Planet: Saturn
- Lucky Colour: Black, Dark Blue
- Saturn is associated with discipline and responsibility.
9. People born on 9,18,27
- Planet: Mars
- Luck Colour: Red
- Mars is associated with passion, courage, and energy.
