Most individuals seek advice from an astrologer before getting married, buying property, or constructing a home. The purchase of a car is another significant choice that may be made with the help of astrology. Not only are timings to be considered while purchasing a vehicle, but there are certain other things also which plays an essential role. The owner’s biggest concern while purchasing a car would be connected to accidents or malfunctions. According to astrology, accidents are caused by the erratic nature of Rahu and Ketu. Accidents are possible when both of these celestial bodies travel along the same path in a birth chart. But how will you analyze these things? To help you out, Kalpesh Shah, founder, and CEO of MyPandit, has shared some astrological remedies which you should consider before buying a car.

ENSURE SAFE RIDE WITH THESE ASTRO TIPS BEFORE BUYING A NEW CAR

COLOUR

Each one of us has different colour preferences, but it would be beneficial to keep in mind a few astrological principles. There is no doubt that each colour is appropriate for a different personality. By analyzing the horoscope and the moon’s position during birth, the colour may be determined. Moreover, a person’s zodiac sign’s ruling planet may also be used to determine the colour of their car.

CAR’S REGISTRATION NUMBER

There are many things that you should keep in mind while applying for the registration number. The lucky number and birthdate of each individual are connected. For example, if you are born on the 17th of any month, then your lucky number might be 1 + 7 = 8. Hence, 8 will be the ideal registration number for your car. However, the number 9 is also believed to be the lucky number.

PURCHASE DAY

The day on which you bring the car home also plays an important role. The position of the Moon may be used to determine the best time to visit the showroom to pick up your new car. The best times to bring the car home are five days before and five days after the full moon day. The six to ten days before and after the full moon day are also good. However, make sure that you do not take home your car 11–15 days following the full moon day.

PLACE DIETIES IN THE CAR

Small idols are frequently placed on the dashboards of cars. The Lord Ganesha idol being in the car is considered extremely lucky because it is connected to Ketu, the cause of mishaps or accidents. Vigneshwara is also appreciated since he is the god who helps us in overcoming obstacles in our life.

Before choosing or buying your dream car, do follow these tips for a safe ride!