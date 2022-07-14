Horoscope Today, July 14, Thursday: Looking forward to a new day? A new day calls for new beginnings, new goals and new motivation. Wondering what’s in store for you today, we’ve covered, astrologer Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts the day for you. Read on.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 13, Wednesday: Cancerians Must Drive Carefully, Leos To Expect Good News By Evening

Aries- Any important work will be delayed. A vehicle accident is anticipated. Believe in your luck.

Lucky colour- Grey

Taurus– Might meet a dear friend. After noon, will be the best time. There will be sweetness in relationships today.

Lucky colour- green

Gemini– Do not be careless in any work. Guests might arrive today. Family disputes will end.

Lucky colour- brown

Cancer– The mind will be disturbed all day long. Try to help others. Avoid eating outside.

Lucky colour- white

Leo– Complete the important work by noon. Auspicious programs will be held at home. Don’t hurt anyone.

Lucky colour- saffron

Virgo– There will be profit in business. Will get back the lent money. Donate food to needy people.

Lucky colour- ocher

Libra– Will probably get gifts. Must take the advice of elders of the house. Try to keep your promise.

Lucky colour- red

Scorpio– Will get business success. Don’t mess with the guests. Keep the west side of your house clean.

Lucky colour- yellow

Sagittarius– Family tribulations will end. Lent money can get stuck. Stalled tasks will be completed.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Capricorn– Work will be completed. The sourness of the relationship will end. Touch the feet of a married woman.

Lucky colour- sky blue

Aquarius– Respect your elders. Till evening, time is favorable for you. Money stuck in business will come out.

Lucky colour- green

Pisces– Leave home early. Help a needy relative. Speak wisely.