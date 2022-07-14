Horoscope Today, July 14, Thursday: Looking forward to a new day? A new day calls for new beginnings, new goals and new motivation. Wondering what’s in store for you today, we’ve covered, astrologer Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts the day for you. Read on.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 13, Wednesday: Cancerians Must Drive Carefully, Leos To Expect Good News By Evening
Aries- Any important work will be delayed. A vehicle accident is anticipated. Believe in your luck. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 12, Tuesday: Aries Must Avoid Conflict In The Family, Gemini Should Maintain Peace of Mind
Taurus– Might meet a dear friend. After noon, will be the best time. There will be sweetness in relationships today. Also Read - Vastu Tips: Do NOT Keep These 2 Things in Your Storeroom to Avoid Financial Loss
Gemini– Do not be careless in any work. Guests might arrive today. Family disputes will end.
Cancer– The mind will be disturbed all day long. Try to help others. Avoid eating outside.
Leo– Complete the important work by noon. Auspicious programs will be held at home. Don’t hurt anyone.
Virgo– There will be profit in business. Will get back the lent money. Donate food to needy people.
Libra– Will probably get gifts. Must take the advice of elders of the house. Try to keep your promise.
Scorpio– Will get business success. Don’t mess with the guests. Keep the west side of your house clean.
Sagittarius– Family tribulations will end. Lent money can get stuck. Stalled tasks will be completed.
Capricorn– Work will be completed. The sourness of the relationship will end. Touch the feet of a married woman.
Aquarius– Respect your elders. Till evening, time is favorable for you. Money stuck in business will come out.
Pisces– Leave home early. Help a needy relative. Speak wisely.