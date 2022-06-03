Horoscope Today, June 3, Friday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 5, Sunday: Scorpions, Pisces and Cancerians May Face Career Problems
Aries– Do your studies on time. Hurdles in work will be removed. Donate red fruit.
Taurus– The day will be peaceful. By evening, there will be monetary gain. Donate rice.
Gemini– Make transactions very cautiously. Don’t get engaged in any argument. Donate green clothes.
Cancer– Dilemma of the mind will end. A job change is anticipated. Donate white rice.
Leo– Don’t make your loved ones angry. The day will be hectic. Donate jaggery
Virgo– Students should for a walk. Don’t make any changes at the workplace. Donate grains.
Libra– If needed, consult a doctor. Do help in the marriage of an underprivileged girl. Donate fruits.
Scorpio– Some guests are expected at home. Don’t change jobs. Donate basil.
Sagittarius– Business will pace up. Don’t do any work afternoon. Donate yellow items.
Capricorn– Don’t lie to anyone. Money is anticipated to get stuck. Donate yoghurt.
Aquarius– Try to be home on time. Don’t talk back to your father. Donate mustard oil.
Pisces– There will be an atmosphere of joy in the household. Don’t be up till late at night. Donate bananas.