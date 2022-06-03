Horoscope Today, June 3, Friday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 5, Sunday: Scorpions, Pisces and Cancerians May Face Career Problems

Aries– Do your studies on time. Hurdles in work will be removed. Donate red fruit. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 4, Saturday: Aquarians May Expect a Financial Gain, Aries Might Stay Busy With Work All Day

Lucky colour- Red

Taurus– The day will be peaceful. By evening, there will be monetary gain. Donate rice. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 2, Thursday: Virgo May Get Success in Business, Taurus Must Think Twice Before Switching Jobs

Lucky colour- Green

Gemini– Make transactions very cautiously. Don’t get engaged in any argument. Donate green clothes.

Lucky colour- Orange

Cancer– Dilemma of the mind will end. A job change is anticipated. Donate white rice.

Lucky Colour– White

Leo– Don’t make your loved ones angry. The day will be hectic. Donate jaggery

Lucky colour– Yellow

Virgo– Students should for a walk. Don’t make any changes at the workplace. Donate grains.

Lucky colour- Blue

Libra– If needed, consult a doctor. Do help in the marriage of an underprivileged girl. Donate fruits.

Lucky colour– Pink

Scorpio– Some guests are expected at home. Don’t change jobs. Donate basil.

Lucky colour– Green

Sagittarius– Business will pace up. Don’t do any work afternoon. Donate yellow items.

Lucky colour– Golden

Capricorn– Don’t lie to anyone. Money is anticipated to get stuck. Donate yoghurt.

Lucky colour– Yellow

Aquarius– Try to be home on time. Don’t talk back to your father. Donate mustard oil.

Lucky colour- Pink

Pisces– There will be an atmosphere of joy in the household. Don’t be up till late at night. Donate bananas.