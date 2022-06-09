Horoscope Today, June 9, Thursday: As this month descends into the another, see what your horoscope has in its cart for you. Pandit Jagannath Guruji’s astrological predictions give a better insight into the sudden changes in your stars which may surprise you. Dive in to read about your own as well as your loved ones’ predictions.Also Read - Numerology Tips For Marriage: How To Find Perfect Partner Based on Your Birthdate

Aries– Do not lend money to anyone. Business success is foreseen. Don’t argue with anyone. Also Read - What Colours You Should Wear to Meet Your Prospective Life Partners Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Lucky colour- Maroon

Taurus– Take care of your health. Will meet an old friend. Will feel lazy all day long. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 8, Wednesday: Scorpios Health Might Deteriorate, Pisces Will be Offered a New Job

Lucky colour- Pink

Gemini– Take Blessings of Parents. There will be joy in the family. Will meet new people.

Lucky colour- Green

Cancer– There will be profit in business till evening. There may be a problem with the vehicle. Will get respect.

Lucky colour – Yellow

Leo– Get a hold of your anger. Good news will be received by noon. Lent money will be back.

Lucky colour- Golden

Virgo– The problem of marriage will end. Do your job vigilantly. Avoid sudden injuries.

Lucky colour- White

Libra– Chances of getting a new house are high. The worry regarding the child will end. There will be an atmosphere of pleasantness in the family.

Lucky colour- White

Scorpio– Foreign travel will be hindered. Will be successful in finding love. Don’t share your secrets with anyone.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Sagittarius– Family disputes will end. Daily expenses will increase. Guests are expected.

Lucky colour- Red

Capricorn– Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house. Have a friend’s advice when needed. There will be pleasantness in the relationship.

Lucky colour- Gray

Aquarius– Do not lend money to anyone. Business problems will end. Will get family support.

Lucky colour- Green

Pisces– Take the advice of elders. Drive your vehicle carefully. Relationship problems will get solved eventually.