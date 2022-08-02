Horoscope Today, August 2, Tuesday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read on.Also Read - Monthly Numerology Prediction: Here's August Numerology Prediction by Astro-Numerologist

Aries– Do your studies on time. Obstacles in work will be removed. Donate mangoes.

Lucky colour- carrot

Taurus– Try to be calm. By evening, there will be monetary gain. Donate rice.

Lucky colour- green

Gemini– Make transactions very wisely. Don't argue with anyone. Donate yellow lentils.

Lucky colour- sky blue

Cancer– The dilemma will end. A job change is expected. Donate white rice.

Lucky colour- red

Leo– Don’t make your loved ones angry. The day will be hectic. Donate red fruits.

Lucky colour- brown

Virgo– Students might get to go somewhere. Do not make any changes at the place of business. Donate grain.

Lucky colour- ocher

Libra– If necessary, consult a doctor. Try to help in the marriage of a needy girl. Donate fruits.

Lucky colour- pink

Scorpio– Don’t be careless. A job change may happen. Donate basil.

Lucky colour- yellow

Sagittarius– Business will boom. After noon, work will be successful. Donate yellow items.

Lucky colour- grey

Capricorn– Don’t lie to anyone. Spend time with friends. Donate yoghurt.

Lucky colour- green

Aquarius– Should not argue with father on any matter. Get up early in the morning. Donate buttermilk.

Lucky colour- purple

Pisces– There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. There is a chance to go to a religious place. Donate seasonal fruits.