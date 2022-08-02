Horoscope Today, August 2, Tuesday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read on.Also Read - Monthly Numerology Prediction: Here's August Numerology Prediction by Astro-Numerologist
Aries– Do your studies on time. Obstacles in work will be removed. Donate mangoes.
Taurus– Try to be calm. By evening, there will be monetary gain. Donate rice.
Gemini– Make transactions very wisely. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate yellow lentils.
Cancer– The dilemma will end. A job change is expected. Donate white rice.
Leo– Don’t make your loved ones angry. The day will be hectic. Donate red fruits.
Virgo– Students might get to go somewhere. Do not make any changes at the place of business. Donate grain.
Libra– If necessary, consult a doctor. Try to help in the marriage of a needy girl. Donate fruits.
Scorpio– Don’t be careless. A job change may happen. Donate basil.
Sagittarius– Business will boom. After noon, work will be successful. Donate yellow items.
Capricorn– Don’t lie to anyone. Spend time with friends. Donate yoghurt.
Aquarius– Should not argue with father on any matter. Get up early in the morning. Donate buttermilk.
Pisces– There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. There is a chance to go to a religious place. Donate seasonal fruits.