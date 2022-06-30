Horoscope Today, June 30, Thursday: It’s the last day of the month, want to know what’s in store for you today? We have Jyotish Guru-Shiromani Sachin to predict if the stars are aligned in your favour. Today, luck will favour Taurus, Cancer and Sagittarius.Also Read - Horoscope Today: Education, Job Opportunities For Taurus and Virgo; Scorpio Must Be Careful Of…

Aries– Will have to take care of your health. The business will fluctuate. The economic condition will be moderate. Also Read - Vastu Tips For Bedroom, Kitchen And Bathroom to Bring Positive Energies in Your Home

Lucky colour- Purple

Taurus– The wish will be fulfilled by the evening. Luck will favour you. Stalled work will be completed. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 28, Tuesday: Job Troubles Will End For Cancer, Taurus Can Benefit Financially

Lucky colour- Sky

Gemini– Job-related problems will end. Will receive respect. Don’t be greedy.

Lucky colour- Ocher

Cancer– Don’t cheat on anyone. Keep your important documents vigilantly. Time is favourable till evening.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Leo– Job-related problems will end. Pay attention to the cleanliness of the house. Go for a walk with friends.

Lucky colour- Red

Virgo– Opponents will be calm. Your wish will come true. Take care of the house properly.

Lucky colour- Blue

Libra– Will get respect from spouse. Don’t leave your loved ones. Don’t hate anyone.

Lucky colour- Green

Scorpio– Do not invest money in business. The problem of stomach pain will remain throughout the day. Eat homemade food.

Lucky colour- Golden

Sagittarius– There will be a chance of promotion in the job. The good news in the afternoon is predicted. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Capricorn– Will remain sluggish throughout the day. Can apply for a new job. Monetary gain is expected.

Lucky colour- Pink

Aquarius– Family tribulation will end. Try to maintain peace at home. Respect your wife.

Lucky colour- Blue

Pisces– It will take time to get back the lent money. Profit in business is expected. Keep essentials carefully.