Akshay Tritiya Horoscope: Today, India will celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej. The festival falls on the third day of Shukla Paksha (the bright half), in the Hindu calendar month of Vaishakha. The day is celebrated by worshipping Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Ganesha. As per traditions, this day is considered one of the best days of the year to start something new. On the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, we spoke to astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji about what's in store for you today. Read on!

Aries: People born under the sign of Aries long to go on a local outing but are unable to do so. For them, hosting a family zoom call would be a fantastic idea. Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 2, Monday: Cancer to Get Recognition From Bosses, Leo to Lead Healthy Life

Taurus: Despite their heavy workloads, Tauruses would try to find time for some recreational activities. Playing with the kids would be enjoyable for them. Also Read - Vastu Tips To Get Rid of Negative Energies, Explained by Expert | Watch Video

Gemini: Gemini people would talk about a major property issue that has been pending for a long time. They wish to put an end to the family feuds.

Cancer: Today, the Cancer people would listen to music. It will assist them in unwinding after a long day.

Leo: The Leo would clean their home and water their outdoor plants. They want to go outside and explore nature.

Virgo: People born under the sign of Virgo would go for a walk in their garden with their pets. They would experience serenity today.

Libra: People born under the sign of Libra might argue with their companions about trivial matters. They would later realise their error.

Scorpio: The Scorpios would relish the opportunity to spend the day with their parents. They would make every effort to provide them with as much comfort as possible.

Sagittarius: Today, these folks would spend time worshipping the Almighty. They were going to prepare something special for them today.

Capricorn: Today is a good day for Capricorns to do something enjoyable. They want to relax and unwind after a long day of planning and working.

Aquarius: Aquarius individuals would endeavour to grant all of their children’s wishes. They may have devised a scheme to surprise their lover.

Pisces: Today, Pisces folks would want to save money rather than incur any additional expenses.