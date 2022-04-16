Horoscope Today, April 16, Saturday: Hanuman Jayanti is a Hindu religious festival to mark the birth of Lord Sri Hanuman, who is known as one of the biggest devotees of Lord Rama. On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts what’s there in store for you today. Today, Sagittarius and Leo will enjoy special blessings of Lord Hanuman.Also Read - Horoscope Today, April 15, Friday: Virgo Will be Concerned With Financial Problems, Love is in the Air For Libra

Aries: Aries must keep in mind that their obstacles are largely the same. In everything they do, these folks must be tactical.

Taurus: Even if someone makes fun of Taurus on a public platform, Taurus should remain calm. Some of these folks may be plotting vengeance on an old foe.

Gemini: The disturbances in Gemini’s environment should not divert their attention. These people must be extremely cautious about who they can trust.

Cancer: Cancer must pay attention to their children’s problems. They would take command of the situation by taking the necessary steps.

Leo: If someone approaches Leo for friendship, he or she should not flee. It would be interesting to see what life has to offer.

Virgo: The Virgos would be enraged by some of the unanticipated developments that occurred in their workplace. Some of these individuals may consider resigning, but they should instead wait and see.

Libra: When it comes to sensitive situations, Libra individuals may readily trust what others have to say. It would be preferable if these individuals have a comprehensive knowledge of the problem.

Scorpio: The Scorpios are starting to learn from their mistakes, but they still have a long way to go. They should begin participating in physical activities such as cycling and swimming.

Sagittarius: Sagittarians would finally experience the pleasure they had been craving for a long time. They can put their trust in someone with whom they have only recently begun to interact.

Capricorn: To meet the increased market demands, the Capricorn folks will need to make some changes to their business plan. They require the assistance of a trustworthy individual.

Aquarius: People born under the sign of Aquarius should not be dismayed by an unexpected expense at home. They must recognise that they still have a long way to go.

Pisces: Pisces people should be aware of the viewpoints of other family members when it comes to a family issue. They must fight for their loved ones.