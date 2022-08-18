Horoscope Today, August 18, Thursday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 17, Wednesday: Cancerians Shouldn't Lend Money, Leos Should Avoid Arguing

Aries– Money will be spent on the maintenance of the house. Take advice from friends. There will be sweetness in relationships.

Lucky colour- red

Taurus– Money shortage will end. Think about investing in the business. A guest might come.

Lucky colour- white

Gemini– Job-related problems will end. Drive carefully. Don’t let the relationship sour.

Lucky colour- green

Cancer– Respect will increase in society. Children will be a matter of concern. Avoid quarrels in the family.

Lucky colour- red

Leo– Foreign travel can be postponed. Will be successful in finding love. Students shouldn’t waste time.

Lucky colour- ocher

Virgo– The stress of the day will end. Obstacles in getting a child are expected. Money will be less than before.

Lucky colour- orange

Libra– There will be progress in the job. Respect your wife. Will get honour and respect.

Lucky colour- pink

Scorpio– Will get good news by evening. Lent money will be returned. Success is anticipated.

Lucky colour- maroon

Sagittarius– Do your work carefully. Avoid sudden injury. The spouse will support you.

Lucky colour- yellow

Capricorn– Obstacles coming in life will be removed. Don’t invest in the business. Old work will benefit.

Lucky colour- green

Aquarius– Will see profit in business. Might meet a friend. Don’t argue with anyone.

Lucky colour- saffron

Pisces– Will get a gift from your parents. There will be happiness in the family. Health problems will end.