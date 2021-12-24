Horoscope Today, December 24, Friday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, December 23, Thursday: Hard Day Ahead For These 3 Zodiac Signs

Aries: The Aries people who have hurt their parents with their words should not think much before offering an apology. They can postpone some of their professional work.

Taurus: The Taurus people would be forced to reconsider their thought approach because of what their kids have told them. A call from the in-laws would bring good news.

Gemini: The Gemini people would have to spend some money on advertising if they want their business to see success. They should take help from their friends and well wishers.

Cancer: The Cancer people should spend less money on entertainment and think more about saving. Listening to the advice of their spouse would help them.

Leo: The Leo people should not hesitate in sharing their opinion with their boss. Speaking about issues clearly would make them happy from within.

Virgo: The Virgo people should avoid going on a date today. They should rather focus on their office work otherwise they would be in some trouble.

Libra: The Libra people should be very careful if they are having dinner outside. People who have any kind of food related allergy should totally avoid eating outside food.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people who are expecting results of some examination, they are not likely to be disappointed because they have worked really hard in the past.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would not want to rely on others to get their job done. Some of these people who take risk today would get good results in future.

Capricorn: If there is any kind of pain in the back, the Capricorn people should not waste any time before seeing a doctor. They should be careful about their finance.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be high on energy today and they might complete much beyond the target. They should listen to what other people have to say.

Pisces: Some of the Pisces people would spend money on buying an electrical appliance for their home. They should avoid taking any kind of loan.