Horoscope Today, December 25, Saturday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries: Nothing else but hard work would come to the rescue of Aries people who want to maintain their reputation in professional and domestic life. Some of these people might plan a foreign trip with spouse.

Taurus: The Taurus might get a helping hand from a female colleague to complete a pending work in office. Some of these people who are into politics or social work might face problems because of their rivals.

Gemini: The Gemini people should begin by offering prayer to the god, only then they can expect favourable results. Students might expect full support of their teachers for improving their career.

Cancer: The Cancer people should avoid ordering food from outside for any family member or else they might need to visit a doctor. It is a good phase for people of this zodiac sign to follow their passion in life.

Leo: An elder family member’s support would allow Leo people to expand their business. Some of these people who are artistic in their nature and skills might get due reward for their talent.

Virgo: Using the power of brain and intellect would result in profits for some of the Virgo people. These people would mostly be in a very happy mood today and would also be full of energy.

Libra: Some of the Libra people would be very happy today as their children would perform very well in a sporting event. These people need to take immediate control of their financial matters otherwise there will be loss.

Scorpio: The love life of Scorpio people would remain on track but they should be careful about their health. People who are in sports but facing injury of other physical problem may finally get the solution they need.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians who are in their own business must not be afraid of taking risks. Some of these people who are looking for a prospective matrimonial match for their children might succeed in their efforts.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people must avoid any property related conflict or debate with their family members at home otherwise they would have lot of mental stress. Money they lended to an old friend might be returned today.

Aquarius: It is an excellent day for the Aquarius people who want to start their own business related to hardware. People whose spouse are moving on a new career path would get to see the benefits of it very soon.

Pisces: The Pisces people need to maintain their honest approach in life if they want to succeed in their life. Some of these people might face false allegations related to a contract at office today.