Horoscope Today, June 28, Tuesday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what's in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.

Aries– Do your studies on time. Obstacles in work will be removed. Donate red fruit.

Lucky colour- Pink

Taurus– Will feel at peace. By evening, there will be monetary gain. Donate rice.

Lucky colour- Green

Gemini– Make transactions very wisely. Don’t mess with anyone. Donate green clothes.

Lucky colour- Orange

Cancer– Job troubles will end. A job change is foreseen. Donate white rice.

Lucky colour- White

Leo– Don’t make your loved ones angry. The day will be full of struggles. Donate jaggery.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Virgo– Students must go for a walk. Do not make any changes at the workplace. Donate grain.

Lucky colour- Blue

Libra– If necessary, consult a doctor. Try to do some help in marriage of girl child. Donate fruit.

Lucky colour- Pink

Scorpio– Guests will come home. Don’t change jobs. Donate basil.

Lucky colour- Green

Sagittarius– Work will speed up. Do not do any work afternoon. Donate a yellow item.

Lucky colour- Golden

Capricorn– Don’t lie to anyone. Will get the money stuck. Donate yoghurt.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Aquarius– Reach home on time. Don’t mess with father over anything. Donate mustard oil.

Lucky colour- Pink

Pisces– There will be an atmosphere of pleasantness in the family. Don’t wake up late at night. Donate bananas.