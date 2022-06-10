Horoscope Today, June 10, Friday: See what your horoscope has in its cart for you for today. Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin’s astrological predictions give a better insight into the sudden changes in your stars which may surprise you. Dive in to read about your own as well as your loved ones’ predictions.Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 9, Thursday: Taurus Should NOT Neglect Health, Leo Can Expect a Good News by Noon

Aries– Respect the elders. Will be financially strong. Guest arrival is foreseen.

Lucky color- Yellow

Taurus– Will be very busy. Take care of the cleanliness of the house. Monetary gain is expected.

Lucky color- Green

Gemini- Hectic schedules will end. Don’t quarrel with friends. Spend time with family.

Lucky color- Blue

Cancer- Do yoga for improving health. Don't neglect your studies. Will have quality time with family.

Lucky color- White

Leo- Don’t mess with anyone in the workplace. Will get the money stuck. Do not invest in the share market.

Lucky color- Pink

Virgo- Will get success in the job. The chances of getting a new house are high. Hard work will pay off.

Lucky color- Orange

Libra– There is a chance of disputes in the family. Don’t befriend anyone. Try to persuade your father.

Lucky color- Orange

Scorpio– Will be transferred to the desired location. There’s a chance for a short trip. Money will be spent on entertainment.

Lucky color– Brown

Sagittarius– Day will be full of laziness. The birth of a child is expected soon. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky color- Golden

Capricorn- Urgent work may go wrong. Take the advice of your spouse. Will get the support of closed ones.

Lucky color- Green

Aquarius– Property matters may worsen. Don’t share your secrets with anyone. A job change is expected.

Lucky color- Black

Pisces- Work pressure will continue to remain. Expenses may increase. The relationship will be revoked.