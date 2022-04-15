Horoscope Today, April 15, Friday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, April 14, Thursday: Trouble in Paradise For Aries, Leo Should Seek Professional Guidance

Aries: This weekend, Aries folks will be watching a lot of news. They want to catch up on all of the knowledge that they may have missed throughout the week.

Taurus: Taurus folks want to provide some delectable food for their loved ones. They also like to try new things in the kitchen.

Gemini: Gemini folks would devote time to devising a strategy for achieving their professional objectives. They will be uninterested in leisure activities.

Cancer: Cancer people would like to do something artistic. They might pursue many passions that they haven’t pursued in a long time.

Leo: The Leos would make the most of their time off. They will partake in a variety of activities, including parties, lengthy drives, and movie watching.

Virgo: Today, Virgos will be more concerned with financial problems. They aren’t in the best of financial situations.

Libra: For some people born under this sign, love is in the air. Some Libras may go on a coffee or dinner date with their significant other.

Scorpio: The Scorpios would want to take a weekend trip to a neighbouring location. They don’t want to bring many guests, just their family.

Sagittarius: Sagittarians should avoid getting into any arguments with anyone close to them. If they fight, their relationship may suffer.

Capricorn: Capricorns would like to spend the day with their friends and family watching movies. They might have a movie night at their house.

Aquarius: The people born under the sign of Aquarius will have a sluggish start to their weekend. They will sit at home for hours on end, doing nothing productive.

Pisces: Pisces folks want to spend the first day of the weekend with pals they haven’t seen in a long time. They may participate in sports with their buddies