Horoscope Today, April 25, Monday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Aries: The Aries people would need to make a lot of extra effort to convince their spouse if they are angry. People belonging to this zodiac sign would feel like eating some spicy food.

Taurus: The Taurus people should think less about themselves and more about those who they can help. Organizing a meal for children living in an orphanage would be a good idea.

Gemini: The Gemini people would not get control over their expenditure despite making a lot of attempts. They would make some profit today with the help of a friend or partner.

Cancer: The Cancer people can not delay an important decision related to their career any further. Those planning to start a business should not do so in any partnership.

Leo: The Leo people should avoid listening to rumours related to their boss or other colleagues in the office. They should rely on facts and not hearsay.

Virgo: The Virgo people should not get occupied with any extra work if they want to strike a work-life balance. People belonging to this zodiac sign can think of buying a property.

Libra: The Libra people should only their family members in case they face any problem in life. They would ignore everyone else but would definitely fulfil the wishes of their kids.

Scorpio: Some of the Scorpio people would receive good news related to a close friend’s career. It would make them happy and help them understand that working hard is important.

Sagittarius: If the Sagittarians make some effort to recover money stuck for long, they might succeed in getting it today. People thinking of buying a vehicle would easily get a loan.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would struggle with their busy schedule but they would make sure they take their partner on a romantic date. Other members of the family would be supportive if they want some time away.

Aquarius: If the Aquarius people are planning to harm their enemies, they should not go ahead with the plan. There are strong chances people having a negative approach would end up harming themselves or a near one.

Pisces: The Pisces people might be forced by family members to attend a religious function. They should not sulk as they might meet a very influential person at the function who would help them in future.