Horoscope Today, April 29, Friday: Planning a big move today or stressed about that big meeting? Fret not, we have astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the next 24 hours for you. Astrological prediction helps in planning your day better and if there are threats coming your way, you can be well prepared to tackle them

Aries: Aries folks will experience some tension as a result of a problem in their marriage. Accepting their error and vowing not to repeat it would put an end to their worries.

Taurus: Taurus people are content with their current circumstances. Some people may press them to move forward, but they are not thinking in that direction at this time.

Gemini: People born under the sign of Gemini who wants fame and fortune must act now. Their capacity to accurately assess people would be advantageous to them.

Cancer: If the Cancer people would not squander their time on meaningless pursuits, they would gain a new talent today. There may be some weariness in the evening, but this is nothing to be concerned about.

Leo: Leo would see that their job is moving at a snail’s pace. They should maintain working hard and believe in the adage that “slow and steady wins the race.”

Virgo: If Virgo wants to achieve their professional goals, it should focus on efficient communication. Some of these people might run into an old friend who has some amazing money-making ideas.

Libra: When interacting with individuals at work or in business, Libra people are highly practical. They would be able to articulate their viewpoint on a delicate domestic issue.

Scorpio: Some Scorpios may experience gastrointestinal issues, but prompt medical attention and avoiding dining outside will help them recover quickly. Today, they should refrain from lending money to anyone.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians are not opposed to participating in religious activities. A walk with their spouse in the evening would be very pleasant for these people.

Capricorn: Married Capricorns prefer to spend time with their families and go out to eat. With the arrival of a guest, the plan may be cancelled or delayed at the last minute.

Aquarius: People born under the sign of Aquarius will have no trouble in their work lives if they keep a watch on those who gossip about them behind their backs. Some of these people should be ready to make a life-changing decision.

Pisces: Pisces people should attempt to get up early in the morning and practise some yoga, as this will keep them energised throughout the day. Your joy would spread throughout the house, bringing smiles to everyone’s faces.