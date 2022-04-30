Horoscope Today, April 30, Saturday: Planning a big move today or stressed about that big meeting? Fret not, we have astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to predict the next 24 hours for you. Astrological prediction helps in planning your day better and if there are threats coming your way, you can be well prepared to tackle themAlso Read - Surya Grahan 2022 Impact on Zodiac Signs: Aries, Cancer And Other Rashis to be Worst Affected by Solar Eclipse

Aries: People born under the sign of Aries will recall an astrologer's forecast about them made many years ago. They'd discover that whatever was said had come to pass.

Taurus: Taurus people must trust their gut instincts while making big decisions in their personal and professional lives. There's no need to seek advice.

Gemini: The Gemini individuals would be extremely inventive, and they might even develop a new ability. They need to put their energies to good use.

Cancer: Cancer people should go for a walk in a grassy field without wearing shoes or slippers. This would put them at ease.

Leo: The persons born under the sign of Leo should consider what is at risk in their new beginning. They must make the necessary preparations ahead of time.

Virgo: People born under the sign of Virgo who has looked for jobs may receive good news this week. They must not abandon their efforts.

Libra: Today, the Libra folks would like to undertake new kitchen experiments. They may need to purchase a present for someone.

Scorpio: Before it’s too late, Scorpios must start thinking about their children’s future. They should be aware that time is not on their side.

Sagittarius: Sagittarians should make use of the opportunities presented to them by life. They must have a sense of independence while acting responsibly.

Capricorn: Capricorns would finally find the right partner to help them carry out their business objectives. They will be given an opportunity for which they had waited a long time.

Aquarius: People who are born under the sign of Aquarius should not be persuaded by false praise directed at them. They should try to find out what people’s true feelings are.

Pisces: People born under the sign of Pisces should plan a night of fun and enjoyment. They can devise a strategy with their companions.