Horoscope Today, August 15, Monday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? We’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what will work for you today. Read on!Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 14, Sunday: Aries Must Drive Home Safely, Capricorn Might Meet Some New Friends

Aries– Take care of your health. Respect your mentor. Donate yellow fruits. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 13, Saturday: Aries Must Eat Homemade Food, Gemini Should Respect Their Elders

Lucky colour- red

Taurus– Afternoon, there will be profit in business. Respect the elders. Donate pink clothes. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 12, Friday: Aries Should Have Homemade Food, Virgos Must Concentrate on Their Studies

Lucky colour- blue

Gemini– Candidates will be successful in the examination. Take your father’s advice. Donate pottery products.

Lucky colour- carrot

Cancer– There will be sweetness in married life. Troubles will end. Donate white clothes.

Lucky colour- red

Leo– Trade tensions will end. Respect your elders. Donate yellow sandalwood.

Lucky colour- pink

Virgo– Will suddenly get a promotion. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate seven grains.

Lucky colour- maroon

Libra– Business change is expected. There will be sweetness in the relationships. Donate toys.

Lucky colour- green

Scorpio– Health will improve gradually. Business travel is anticipated. Donate food.

Lucky colour- orange

Sagittarius– Might travel with friends. Will get happiness from father. Donate yellow sweets.

Lucky colour- yellow

Capricorn– Keep control of your words. The monetary benefit is expected. Donate green gram whole.

Lucky colour- blue

Aquarius– Will progress in the job. Avoid junk food. Donate makeup supplies.

Lucky colour- green

Pisces– Will get an opportunity to travel long distances. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate brass utensils.