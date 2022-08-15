Horoscope Today, August 15, Monday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? We’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what will work for you today. Read on!Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 14, Sunday: Aries Must Drive Home Safely, Capricorn Might Meet Some New Friends
Aries– Take care of your health. Respect your mentor. Donate yellow fruits.
Taurus– Afternoon, there will be profit in business. Respect the elders. Donate pink clothes.
Gemini– Candidates will be successful in the examination. Take your father’s advice. Donate pottery products.
Cancer– There will be sweetness in married life. Troubles will end. Donate white clothes.
Leo– Trade tensions will end. Respect your elders. Donate yellow sandalwood.
Virgo– Will suddenly get a promotion. Don’t lend money to anyone. Donate seven grains.
Libra– Business change is expected. There will be sweetness in the relationships. Donate toys.
Scorpio– Health will improve gradually. Business travel is anticipated. Donate food.
Sagittarius– Might travel with friends. Will get happiness from father. Donate yellow sweets.
Capricorn– Keep control of your words. The monetary benefit is expected. Donate green gram whole.
Aquarius– Will progress in the job. Avoid junk food. Donate makeup supplies.
Pisces– Will get an opportunity to travel long distances. Don’t argue with anyone. Donate brass utensils.