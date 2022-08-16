Horoscope Today, August 16, Tuesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 15, Monday: Aries Should Not Neglect Their Health, Virgo to Get Promotion at Work

Aries– Problems at home will end. Take family advice. Respect your wife. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 14, Sunday: Aries Must Drive Home Safely, Capricorn Might Meet Some New Friends

Lucky colour- yellow

Taurus– Will get back borrowed money. The business problem will lessen. The spouse’s health will deteriorate. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 13, Saturday: Aries Must Eat Homemade Food, Gemini Should Respect Their Elders

Lucky colour- pink

Gemini– Touch the feet of elders. A vehicle purchase is predicted. Relations will be sweet.

Lucky colour- green

Cancer– Will buy a new house soon. Progeny-related problems will end. There will be happiness in the family.

Lucky colour- pink

Leo– Foreign travel is predicted. Will be successful in the job. Control your temper.

Lucky color- red

Virgo– The worries will end. Students must focus on their studies. Money expenditure will increase.

Lucky colour- golden

Libra– Do not make any changes to the job. Drive your vehicle carefully. Lent money will be returned.

Lucky colour- pink

Scorpio– Will get good news by evening. Keep essentials carefully. Friends will get along.

Lucky colour- yellow

Sagittarius– Do your work till noon. Avoid sudden injury. Respect your spouse.

Lucky colour- maroon

Capricorn– Will purchase a vehicle. Invest in business wisely. Benefit from new work is highly expected.

Lucky colour- green

Aquarius– Business investment will benefit. Be careful with relationships. Don’t quarrel with anyone.

Lucky colour- purple

Pisces– Will be blessed by elders. There will be happiness in the family. Pay attention to the cleanliness of the house.