Horoscope Today, August 4, Thursday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.

Aries– Vehicle will be received. Invest in business wisely. Benefit from new work is expected.

Lucky colour- orange

Taurus– Business investment will benefit. Be careful with relationships. Don't quarrel with anyone.

Lucky colour- white

Gemini– Will be blessed by elders. There will be happiness in the family. Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house.

Lucky colour- green

Cancer– Job/Business problem will end. Don’t get into an argument. The auspicious event will be held at home.

Lucky colour- brown

Leo– Anger can cause damage. Don’t give your vehicle to anyone. Don’t stay up late at night.

Lucky colour- yellow

Virgo– Don’t tell your secret to anyone. Will get a gift from my sister. Respect relationships.

Lucky colour- purple

Libra– Buying a new house is foreseen. Problems regarding progeny will end. There will be happiness in the family.

Lucky colour- pink

Scorpio– Foreign travel is expected. Will be successful in the job. Control your anger.

Lucky colour- red

Sagittarius– Worries will end. Students focus on their studies. Monetary expenditure will increase.

Lucky colour- golden

Capricorn– Problems at home will end. Take family advice. Respect wife.

Lucky colour- blue

Aquarius– Will get back the lent money. The business problem will be less. The spouse’s health will deteriorate.

Lucky colour- pink

Pisces– Touch the feet of elders. A vehicle purchase is anticipated. Relations will be sweet.