Horoscope Today, August 9, Tuesday: Wondering what's in store for you today? Well, we've you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what's going to work for you today. Read on!

Aries– There will be pleasantness in marital life. Respect elders. Take advice from elders. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 8, Monday: New Plans Will Be Successful For Pisceans, Taurus Should Complete Their Work on Time

Lucky colour- red

Taurus– Don’t let the relationship get sour. Control your voice. Obey your father. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 7, Sunday: Cancerians Shouldn't Change Their Jobs, Capricorns Must Take Family Advice

Lucky colour- purple

Gemini– Reach office on time. Don’t argue with your father. Would benefit from a job change.

Lucky colour- pink

Cancer– Health might deteriorate. Don’t be careless at work. Help your friend.

Lucky colour- golden

Leo– Be sweet with your speech. There will be separation from brother. Will get the money stuck.

Lucky colour- orange

Virgo– Focus on learning. Will get new opportunities. Loss in business is foreseen.

Lucky colour- white

Libra– Disturbance in marital life will end. Don’t cheat on anyone. Diseases will end.

Lucky colour- green

Scorpio– Job will benefit. Abstain from alcohol. Take advice from elders in the house.

Lucky colour- yellow

Sagittarius– Better not to do business travel. Try to persuade a friend. It’s a good day for students.

Lucky colour- golden

Capricorn– Controversy will end in the family. Don’t argue with friends. Stalled works will be completed in the afternoon.

Lucky colour- pink

Aquarius– There may be a delay in the marriage. Maintain unity in the family. Exercise in the morning.

Lucky colour- sky blue

Pisces– People associated with jobs will benefit. Don’t invest in the business. Relations with neighbours will improve.