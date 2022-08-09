Horoscope Today, August 9, Tuesday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read on!Also Read - Vastu Tips For Home: 5 Effective Ways to Ensure Harmony And Peace in Family, And Attract Positive Energy
Aries– There will be pleasantness in marital life. Respect elders. Take advice from elders. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 8, Monday: New Plans Will Be Successful For Pisceans, Taurus Should Complete Their Work on Time
Taurus– Don’t let the relationship get sour. Control your voice. Obey your father. Also Read - Horoscope Today, August 7, Sunday: Cancerians Shouldn't Change Their Jobs, Capricorns Must Take Family Advice
Gemini– Reach office on time. Don’t argue with your father. Would benefit from a job change.
Cancer– Health might deteriorate. Don’t be careless at work. Help your friend.
Leo– Be sweet with your speech. There will be separation from brother. Will get the money stuck.
Virgo– Focus on learning. Will get new opportunities. Loss in business is foreseen.
Libra– Disturbance in marital life will end. Don’t cheat on anyone. Diseases will end.
Scorpio– Job will benefit. Abstain from alcohol. Take advice from elders in the house.
Sagittarius– Better not to do business travel. Try to persuade a friend. It’s a good day for students.
Capricorn– Controversy will end in the family. Don’t argue with friends. Stalled works will be completed in the afternoon.
Aquarius– There may be a delay in the marriage. Maintain unity in the family. Exercise in the morning.
Pisces– People associated with jobs will benefit. Don’t invest in the business. Relations with neighbours will improve.