Horoscope Today, February 10, Thursday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out what the day's going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.

Aries: The Aries people must drink as much water as possible throughout the day. Following this today would keep them calm and peaceful from within.

Taurus: The Taurus people should not raise their volume in front of their superiors even if they disagree in opinion. Being aggressive would not give them any positive results.

Gemini: The Gemini people should learn to live in harmony with others. They need to realise that keeping hatred for someone in the heart would only cause harm to themselves.

Cancer: The Cancer people should not get disheartened no matter what unexpected challenges come before them. They should continue to have self-confidence and keep working hard.

Leo: The Leo people should try not to get misled by someone who pretends to be very trustworthy. They need to learn how to identify and recognise the right people.

Virgo: The Virgo people would be little angry and upset over the behaviour of a loved one. They need to sit and talk about everything in detail to sort out the misunderstandings.

Libra: The Libra people would work very hard for a competitive examination. If they get the right teacher or mentor, they would keep climbing the ladders of success.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people must not bother about hurting a loved one for the time being. What they did would ultimately benefit the person who is hurt at present.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would at times feel like throwing some people out of their life. If they think with a cool head, they would realise that others are actually their well wishers.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people have reached a saturation point in their professional life. Even though they are comfortable, but they strongly want to try out new things.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people need to be respectful to their elders and should not let their success reach their head. There is something to learn even from the children around.

Pisces: The Pisces people should not go for any kind of activity that might put them in legal trouble. They should not get influenced by others who have nothing to lose in their life.