Horoscope Today, February 11, Friday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what's in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.

Aries: The Aries people should not get into any kind of unnecessary argument today as it will only waste their time. They should think about the long term in everything they do.

Taurus: Some people might make an attempt today to cheat the Taurus people. But these people would be smart and understand the wrong intentions of others.

Gemini: The Gemini people should indulge in artistic activities they like, such as dancing, singing or painting. Bringing their inner artist out would be the right thing to do.

Cancer: The Cancer people must get ready to confront their weaknesses and fear. It is very important to overcome fears if success is to be achieved by someone.

Leo: The Leo people should spend all their money very wisely. It does not mean they have to be miser, but they should not spend money on worthless activities.

Virgo: The Virgo people should try to take control of the situation in their own hand. Leading from the front is the best solution to all existing problems.

Libra: The Libra people who are bosses at work would need to be very cooperative with their team to get jobs done. They need to be soft spoken.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people need to control their emotions especially in front of other people. They might get severely affected by the behaviour of a close person.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians may achieve their own path but they should not stop thinking about the responsibilities on their shoulders. They should be grateful for whatever they got till now.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people are taking some bold decisions and in the back of their mind they are also worried about the consequences. They should let time be the decider.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should not be afraid of what others might say behind their back. They need to remain inspired and keep walking on road to success.

Pisces: The Pisces people would try not to even move out of their bed today. Even if it’s office work, they would want to do it without taking any pain.