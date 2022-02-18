Horoscope Today, February 18, Friday: If astrology is something that brings some sort of relief to you in these trying times, renowned astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji helps you with his astrological prediction. Check out what the day’s going to look like if you believe in the power of the universe and the position of the stars in your life.Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 17, Thursday: Taurus Should Drive Carefully, Gemini May Face Pressure at Work

Aries: Some of the Aries people might experience some eye-related problem, so they should wash their eyes at least 3-4 times a day. If needed, these people should take a short nap in the afternoon. Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 16, Wednesday: Aries Should be Careful Financially, Gemini Will Have Trouble Free Day

Taurus: The Taurus people should be very bold when they face tough situations. Nobody from outside would come for their rescue and they would have to help themselves. Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 15, Tuesday: Gemini Should Not Overreact, Sagittarius Should Grab The Opportunity

Gemini: The Gemini people should keep their health on top priority because some of these people might have to make a lot of physical effort. They can trust their close friend with a secret that needs to be shared immediately.

Cancer: The Cancer people should keep their emotions in control and stand firm with what they believe is right. Holding different views than a senior family member does not mean they do not respect them.

Leo: The Leo people should think about ways with which they can increase their income on a regular basis. Starting an additional business would not harm.

Virgo: The Virgo people might get an opportunity to come face to face with their latest crush. They should avoid sharing their feelings with anyone in office otherwise they might face some embarrassment.

Libra: The Libra people must follow the mantra of early to bed and early to rise if they want to grow in their life. They can confide in their life partner but not in any outsider.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should think about their own benefit rather than thinking about how they can help others. They should not feel bad about being self centred for a while.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should drink a lot of water after waking up in morning otherwise some of these people might feel a sense of dehydration. These people should not eat fried food.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people who have been planning to take the entrepreneurial plunge can finally act in this direction. They should not hesitate in seeking help from others wherever necessary.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people do not want to leave any pending work before they start their weekend. They do not want to spend even a minute thinking about the issues at workplace.

Pisces: The Pisces people might finally run out of some luck as they would find it tough to achieve their professional targets. They would have to make sure that work related problems do not affect the environment at home.