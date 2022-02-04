Horoscope Today, February 4, Friday: A little sneak-peak on how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji.Also Read - Horoscope Today, February 3, Thursday: Cancer Might Expect a Surprise, Leo Might Receive Some Very Exciting News at Work

Aries: The Aries people should not let their killer instinct die down even if it means offending some people. They should take their work very seriously and waste no time today.

Taurus: The Taurus people can confide in a friend but they should ensure beforehand that they are capable of keeping a secret. They should be careful about things they are allergic to.

Gemini: The Gemini people need to leave their comfort zone and move out of their homes if they want to grow in life. They should not leave their reading habit.

Cancer: The Cancer should not bother about money issues even if their pocket is empty for now. They should not take many risks and simply lay low for the time being.

Leo: The Leo people are progressing in their workplace and the same is acknowledged by superiors as well as juniors. They should not let their children out without substantial reason.

Virgo: The Virgo people who might have received an opportunity to change city for career growth must not ignore the idea without giving it proper thought.

Libra: The Libra people must follow the suggestions of people who have more experience in their line of work. They should not ignore their spouse today.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would confront the unknown today and emerge out as a winner. They should keep following their inner instinct.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should finally take the first step towards new beginning today otherwise it would be too late. They must make use of the opportunity in hand.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people want to stay away from the limelight for some time because they are seeking peace of mind. They should not hesitate in being vocal about it.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people should not give an angry reaction when asked any uncomfortable question. Playing smart is the mantra for today.

Pisces: The Pisces people would hurt someone very close to their heart with their words. These people should not waste any time and immediately apologise for their actions.