Horoscope Today, January 1, Saturday:Today is the first blank page of a 365-page book. New Year brings new hope, joy and something to look forward to. If you are curious to know what stars have in store for on the first day of 2022, then celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji is here to predict your day. Read on!Also Read - Why Zodiac Signs Leo, Libra, And Aquarius Need to be Exremely Careful in 2022

Aries: No matter what challenges are ahead in the new year, the Aries people should make sure that they have all the enjoyment today. The worries can be left for later. Also Read - Pisces Horoscope Prediction 2022: Relationship, Wealth And Career, Know What Blessings And Fortune Awaits You This Year | Watch Video

Taurus: The Taurus people would want to welcome the new year with their family and loved ones. A gathering of everyone they love at their own home would be the ideal start of new year. Also Read - Yearly Astrological Prediction For New Year 2022 as Per Your Zodiac Sign

Gemini: The Gemini people need to remain firm on their new year resolution and should try not to get tempted away. These people should concentrate on their career in near future.

Cancer: The Cancer people should not think about the losses they have faced in 2021, rather they should keep looking ahead for positivity. Those in field of education would achieve great success.

Leo: The Leo people should take care of their health in the new year and everything else like job or relationship would be on the right track. It would be good to party with restraint.

Virgo: The Virgo people would continue to walk on their solo path as they set foot into the new year. The would not be bothered by the opinion of other people.

Libra: The new year would bring a lot of hope for people belonging to this zodiac sign. All they need to do is brush aside their differences with people who are close.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people should not forget the mistakes that they have committed in the past. This would help them make lesser mistakes in the year ahead.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians need to enter the new year with a fresh mindset to fulfill their ambitions. They would get support from all corners in their attempts.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people should think about all the good things they have done in the past. This would make these people become a better person in future.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people need to keep up their hard working nature as they welcome the new year. Some of these people should concentrate on saving their money.

Pisces: The Pisces people should take some time off to welcome the new year with fun and frolic. These people should not be discouraged by the opinion of other people.