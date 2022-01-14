Horoscope Today, January 14, Friday: Faith, hope and kindness go a long way. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers. Read on to see what the day has in store for you!Also Read - Horoscope Today, January 13, Thursday: Increased Expenses May Add Pressure on Aries, Gemini May Get Unexpected Financial Gains

Aries: It is the beginning of an auspicious period for many people belonging to this zodiac sign. The Aries people can resume all their pending work and expect positive outcomes.

Taurus: The Taurus people must leave the negativity imposed upon them in the past and keep moving ahead with heads held high. Realising their mistakes would make them improve as a person.

Gemini: The Gemini people should think about creative solutions to their family-related problems. Some of these people would want to spend time away from everyone.

Cancer: Some of the Cancer people would get in touch with an old friend who was once very close to them. These people need to be honest when handling professional issues.

Leo: Many of the Leo people would finally understand that they cannot take the burden of past on their shoulder if they need to move forward. They should take care of their health.

Virgo: The Virgo people would give a very significant career related advice to someone younger who are quite ambitious. They should ignore sudden cravings.

Libra: Some of the Libra people might have to face an embarrassing situation in office if they are not alert about their surroundings. They would feel like eating something spicy.

Scorpio: It is one such day for the Scorpio people when they would want to spend time with elder members of the family. Understanding the wishes of spouse would help them improve their bonding.

Sagittarius: Some of the Sagittarians are wasting valuable period of their life because of some bad habits. They need to keep such habits under control and focus on how they can shape their future.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people are extremely hurt due to the actions of some of their near and dear ones. They need to be vocal about their opinion if they want to clear all misunderstandings.

Aquarius: Some of the Aquarius people would feel a sense of gratitude for an old friend who has always stood by their side. Becoming part of any controversy would do these people no good.

Pisces: The Pisces people would not like to see their ideas being pushed to the side by their superiors at work. They need to take a firm stand about what they want to do in life.