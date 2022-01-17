Horoscope Today, January 17, Monday: The dreadful Monday is here and so are all your insecurities, fears, and apprehensions. All of us want to begin our week on a super energetic note, or with a little something that can give a nice push to life at both professional and personal levels. We get astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji to help you exactly with that. Check out how things are going to turn out for you today as per your zodiac sign.Also Read - Horoscope Today, January 16, Sunday: Gemini Will be Stable Financially, Libra Might Impress People With Their Skills

Aries: The Aries people would be free of health-related worries by making some changes in their daily routine. They want to get rid of their bad habits.

Taurus: The Taurus people would avoid taking up any old property-related issue. They might show their angry side to their partner.

Gemini: The Gemini people would get all support from their families to move ahead in life. They would be involved in some social service.

Cancer: The Cancer people would need to travel due to work with a colleague they do not really like. They would get a chance to show their skills.

Leo: The Leo people would want to spend some time with a person they like immensely. Those in academics might achieve their targets.

Virgo: The Virgo people would get the cooperation of their superiors at work. Their health would improve with a revised diet plan.

Libra: The Libra people would receive a payment that has been pending for over a year. They should try to keep the home environment peaceful.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would indulge in online shopping. They would try to buy something for each member of their family.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians would be in the spotlight today due to some recent achievement. They would try to save money.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would want to keep a low profile today. They want take a laid back attitude at work as well as home.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people would be in an upbeat mood today. They would spend a lot of time in exercising and working out.

Pisces: The Pisces people would spend some quality time with their family members today. They would excel at the work front as well.