Horoscope Today, January 8, Saturday: A little insight about the future always gives you something to look forward to. Wondering what's in store for you today? If you believe in astrology and the impact of stars in your life, then this might interest you. Astrologer and prophesier Pandit Jagannath Guruji talks to India.com and predicts the day for our readers.

Aries: The Aries people would watch a lot of news this weekend. They want to update themselves with all available information that they might have missed throughout the week.

Taurus: The Taurus people would like to cook some tasty food for their near and dear ones. They also want to experiment in kitchen.

Gemini: The Gemini people would spend time in making a plan of action to reach their professional goals. They will not be interest in leisure.

Cancer: The Cancer people would want to do something creative. They might follow their different passions that they have not pursued for long.

Leo: The Leo people would make the most of the weekend. They will do everything from partying to long drive or watching movies.

Virgo: The Virgo people would think more about money related matters today. They are not in a very comfortable financial situation.

Libra: Love is in the air for some people belonging to this zodiac sign. Some of the Libra people might go on a coffee or dinner date with their love interest.

Scorpio: The Scorpio people would like to go for a weekend trip to some nearby place. They would not like to take many people along, just family.

Sagittarius: The Sagittarians should try not to get into any argument with people who are close to them. The relationship might suffer if they fight.

Capricorn: The Capricorn people would want to spend the day watching movies with friends and family. They may host a movie night at home.

Aquarius: The Aquarius people will have a lazy start to their weekend. They will spend hours just sitting idle at home and not taking up any work.

Pisces: The Pisces people would love to spend the first day of the weekend with their friends, who they haven’t met for long. They might indulge in sports with friends.