Horoscope Today, July 1, Friday: Welcome to a brand new month. Cancer and Leo should enjoy all the birthday attention. Wondering how your first day of the month going to be? Well, we've you covered. Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what's going to work for you today. Read on.

Aries– Work will be completed. The sourness of the relationship will end. Touch the feet of an elderly woman.

Lucky colour- Pink

Taurus– Respect your elders. Till evening, time is favourable for you. Will get money stuck in business.

Lucky colour- Green

Gemini– Leave home on time. Help a needy relative. Control your words.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Cancer– May receive gifts and respect. Must take the advice of elders. Try to keep your promise.

Lucky colour- Blue

Leo– Will get business success. Don’t mess with the guests at home. Keep the south side of the house clean.

Lucky colour- Red

Virgo– Family disputes will end. Don’t lend money to anyone. Stalled tasks will be completed.

Lucky colour- Saffron

Libra– There will be restlessness in the mind throughout the day. Try to help others. Avoid eating outside.

Lucky colour- White

Scorpio– Complete the important work by noon. Auspicious programs will be held at home. Don't hurt anyone.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Sagittarius– There will be profit in business. Lent money will be back. Donate food to needy people.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Capricorn– Any important work will be delayed. A vehicle accident is foreseen. Believe in your luck.

Lucky colour- Green

Aquarius– Might get to meet a dear friend. The afternoon will be the best time. There will be sweetness in relationships.

Lucky colour- Blue

Pisces– Do not be careless in any work. Respect the guest at home. Family disputes will end.