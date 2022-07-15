Horoscope Today, July 15, Friday: Wondering how is your day going to be? Well, we’ve you covered. Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 14, Thursday: Scorpio May Get Success in Business, Luck Will Favour Aries
Aries– Time will be a good afternoon. Handle any urgent work first. Don't force your point on anyone.
Taurus– Do not force your words on anyone. Luck will favour you. Paused tasks will be completed.
Gemini– Don’t resort to lies. Drive very carefully. To help someone.
Cancer– The desires will be fulfilled. Take care of your diet. Career change is expected.
Leo– Control your anger. Time will be favourable for you till evening. Keep the north direction of your house clear.
Virgo– Apply for a job. Complete the important work by evening. A wish will come true.
Libra– There can be trouble in the relationship. Try to get up early in the morning. Don’t lend money to anyone.
Scorpio– Might get some gifts. There can be a dispute with the boss. Make decisions wisely.
Sagittarius– There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. The arrival of a guest is foreseen. There is a chance of getting the stalled money.
Capricorn– Spend time at home. Help relatives when the time comes. Don’t lend money to anyone.
Lucky colour- pink
Aquarius– Respect Your master. Don’t be in a hurry. Problems will be solved by evening.
Pisces– Make a habit of getting the work done on time. Avoid arguments with neighbours. Help needy children.