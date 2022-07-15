Horoscope Today, July 15, Friday: Wondering how is your day going to be? Well, we’ve you covered. Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 14, Thursday: Scorpio May Get Success in Business, Luck Will Favour Aries

Aries– Time will be a good afternoon. Handle any urgent work first. Don't force your point on anyone.

Lucky colour- yellow

Taurus– Do not force your words on anyone. Luck will favour you. Paused tasks will be completed.

Lucky colour- pink

Gemini– Don’t resort to lies. Drive very carefully. To help someone.

Lucky colour- blue

Cancer– The desires will be fulfilled. Take care of your diet. Career change is expected.

Lucky colour- purple

Leo– Control your anger. Time will be favourable for you till evening. Keep the north direction of your house clear.

Lucky colour- grey

Virgo– Apply for a job. Complete the important work by evening. A wish will come true.

Lucky colour- sky blue

Libra– There can be trouble in the relationship. Try to get up early in the morning. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky colour- green

Scorpio– Might get some gifts. There can be a dispute with the boss. Make decisions wisely.

Lucky colour- red

Sagittarius– There will be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. The arrival of a guest is foreseen. There is a chance of getting the stalled money.

Lucky colour- yellow

Capricorn– Spend time at home. Help relatives when the time comes. Don’t lend money to anyone.

Lucky colour- pink

Aquarius– Respect Your master. Don’t be in a hurry. Problems will be solved by evening.

Lucky colour- blue

Pisces– Make a habit of getting the work done on time. Avoid arguments with neighbours. Help needy children.