Horoscope Today, July 18: Wondering how your Monday will be? Well, we’ve you covered. Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today in your professional and personal life.Also Read - Weekly Tarot Horoscope Video Prediction From 18th to 24th July: Cancerians Do Not Decide Anything Impulsively

Aries– The day will be comfortable. Don’t give your vehicle to anyone. Offer gram flour sweets to Shivling. | Lucky color- white Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 17, Sunday: Scorpios Must Control Their Anger, Leos Should Avoid Lending Money To Anyone

Taurus– Tension will increase in the family. Pay attention to your diet. Keep sweet rice near Shivling. | Lucky color- green Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 16, Saturday: Aries Should Postpone Their Journey, Virgos May See Progress In Job

Gemini– The day will be fun. Disputes with friends will end. Offer bottle gourd’s sweets to Lord Shiva. | Lucky color- ocher

Cancer- Greed will increase in the mind. Help relatives. Offer sweet milk to the Shivling. | Lucky color- red

Leo- Control your anger. The separation from friends will end. Offer jaggery to Lord Shiva. | Lucky color- carrot

Virgo– Students should focus on studies. New opportunities will come at hand. Keep yellow lentils sweets near Shivling. | Lucky color- white

Libra– There will be sweetness in family life. Don’t act in a hurry. Apply sandalwood tilak on Shivling. | Lucky color– green

Scorpio– Have home-made diet. Success in business will come late. Offer red sweets to Lord Shiva. | Lucky color- purple

Sagittarius– The struggle of the day will be less. It’s a good day for students. Offer laddoos to Lord Shiva. |Lucky color- yellow

Capricorn– Struggles will end. Controversies can escalate. Apply sandalwood tilak on Shivling. | Lucky color- sky blue

Aquarius– Will get new employment opportunities. Do not disturb the talk with higher officials. Recite Ram Ram Mantra 11 times to Lord Shiva. | Lucky color- pink

Pisces– People associated with the art sector will benefit. Don’t change jobs. Offer Gulkand to Shivling.| Lucky color– red