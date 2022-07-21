Horoscope Today, July 21, Thursday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 20, Wednesday: Career Problems May Increase For Scorpions, Pisces Must Take Good Care of Their Health

Aries: There will be sweetness in married life. Respect elders. Take advice from elders. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 19, Tuesday: Health Will Deteriorate For Cancer, Avoid Investing in Business

Lucky colour- red

Taurus: There might be sourness in relationships. Control your voice. Respect your elder brother. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 18, Monday: Capricorn’s Struggles Will End; New Employment Opportunities For Aquarius

Lucky colour- yellow

Gemini: Arrive at your workplace on time. Don’t quarrel with your father. There will be a job change.

Lucky colour- purple

Cancer: There is a possibility of bad health. Don’t hesitate to work. Help your friend.

Lucky colour- sky blue

Leo: Pay attention to your home decor. There will be separation from brother. Will get your money stuck.

Lucky colour- yellow

Virgo: Students must focus on their studies. Will get new opportunities. There will be a loss in business.

Lucky colour- ocher

Libra: Disturbance in married life is predicted. Don’t cheat on anyone. The disease will probably end.

Lucky colour- blue

Scorpio: Donate food items. Abstain from intoxicants. Business success is foreseen.

Lucky colour- brown

Sagittarius: Do not go for business travel. Try to persuade a friend. It’s a good day for students.

Lucky colour- golden

Capricorn: Disputes in the family will end. Don’t argue with friends. There will be economic benefits.

Lucky colour- maroon

Aquarius: There will be a delay in the marriage. There will be a happy atmosphere in the family. Exercise in the morning.

Lucky colour- pink

Pisces: People associated with art will benefit. Will get new job opportunities. Don’t change the house.