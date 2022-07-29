Horoscope Today, July 29, Friday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read on.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 28, Thursday: Cancerians Should Drive Carefully, Capricorn Must Take Family Advice

Aries– Career change is foreseen. Take care of your diet. Don't trade for today.

  • Lucky colour– yellow

Taurus– Will get the support of loved ones. Paused tasks will be completed. Make good use of time.

  • Lucky colour– blue

Gemini– Will get good news from the children. Career success is expected. Respect all relationships.

  • Lucky colour– green

Cancer– Relationships will get sour. Invest in property. Take care of your belongings.

  • Lucky colour– pink

Leo– Will do difficult tasks with control over voice. Time is not in your favour. Do not invest in the stock market.

  • Lucky colour– green

Virgo– Don’t lend money to anyone. Travelling abroad is highly expected. Don’t wake up late at night.

  • Lucky colour– yellow

Libra– There may be tension after this afternoon. Get tasks done on time. Delays in work will be removed.

  • Lucky colour– white

Scorpio– Certain loss is anticipated. Take care of your health. There will be sweetness in married life.

  • Lucky colour– Maroon

Sagittarius– Legs can get hurt. Respect your father. Will get good news.

  • Lucky colour– yellow

Capricorn– Can get stuck money back. Today will be a pleasant day. Get tasks done on time.

  • Lucky colour– black

Aquarius– Will be busy with work all day long. There may be a problem with the vehicle. Arrive at your office on time.

  • Lucky colour– pink

Pisces– The dream of buying your own vehicle will come true. Don’t be careless. There will be sweetness in the relationships.

  • Lucky colour– maroon