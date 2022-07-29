Horoscope Today, July 29, Friday: Wondering what’s in store for you today? Well, we’ve you covered, Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin predicts what’s going to work for you today. Read on.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 28, Thursday: Cancerians Should Drive Carefully, Capricorn Must Take Family Advice

Aries– Career change is foreseen. Take care of your diet. Don't trade for today.

Lucky colour– yellow

Taurus– Will get the support of loved ones. Paused tasks will be completed. Make good use of time.

Lucky colour– blue

Gemini– Will get good news from the children. Career success is expected. Respect all relationships.

Lucky colour– green

Cancer– Relationships will get sour. Invest in property. Take care of your belongings.

Lucky colour– pink

Leo– Will do difficult tasks with control over voice. Time is not in your favour. Do not invest in the stock market.

Lucky colour– green

Virgo– Don't lend money to anyone. Travelling abroad is highly expected. Don't wake up late at night.

Lucky colour– yellow

Libra– There may be tension after this afternoon. Get tasks done on time. Delays in work will be removed.

Lucky colour– white

Scorpio– Certain loss is anticipated. Take care of your health. There will be sweetness in married life.

Lucky colour– Maroon

Sagittarius– Legs can get hurt. Respect your father. Will get good news.

Lucky colour– yellow

Capricorn– Can get stuck money back. Today will be a pleasant day. Get tasks done on time.

Lucky colour– black

Aquarius– Will be busy with work all day long. There may be a problem with the vehicle. Arrive at your office on time.

Lucky colour– pink

Pisces– The dream of buying your own vehicle will come true. Don’t be careless. There will be sweetness in the relationships.