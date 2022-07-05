Horoscope Today, July 5, Tuesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 4, Monday: Travel Will Be Beneficial For Aries, Taurus Should Not Invest In Share Market

Aries– Change place very thoughtfully. There will be chances of getting hurt in the eye. Halted work will be completed by evening.

Lucky colour- Pink

Taurus– The expenses in the family will be excessive. The old property will be received. Respect your loved ones. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 3, Sunday: Aries Will Benefit in Business, Leo Must Spend Some Time With Their Friends

Lucky colour- Green

Gemini– Give up your laziness. Finish your work by noon. Donate curd in the evening.

Lucky colour- Blue

Cancer– Don’t get involved in useless things. Finish the work. Donate sugar candy in the morning.

Lucky colour- Orange

Leo– There can be an argument with anyone till noon. Be gentle with your voice. Donate jaggery.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Virgo– Work diligently in the office. There are chances of getting a promotion. Donate clothes to the needy.

Lucky colour- Ocher

Libra– Day will be filled with mixed emotions. Working people shouldn’t travel. Donate sesame.

Lucky colour- Red

Scorpio– Give a gift to your mother at noon. The day will be better than usual. Donate chickpeas.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Sagittarius– Will benefit from the stalled money today. Job-related worries will continue. Donate yellow items.

Lucky colour- Red

Capricorn– Students focus on their studies. Try to get up early in the morning. Donate medicine to sick people.

Lucky colour- Blue

Aquarius– Don’t hurt anyone. Don’t be careless about illness. Donate black clothes.

Lucky colour- Pink

Pisces– Do not befriend anyone. Might get cheated on. Control your feelings.