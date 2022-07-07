Horoscope Today, July 6, Thursday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 6, Wednesday: Urgent Work Can go Wrong For Capricorn, Gemini Must Take Care of Their Family

Aries– Likely to get a new job. Learning will improve. Monetary gain will be there by evening.

Lucky colour- Sky blue

Taurus– Health will be better than before. Stress will lessen afternoon. Don't argue with anyone.

Lucky colour- Green

Gemini– Should not quarrel with his relatives. Monetary loss is anticipated. Do important work on time.

Lucky colour- Pink

Cancer– Keep your essentials with you. Take care of your mother’s health. A short journey by the evening is expected.

Lucky colour- White

Leo– A little anger can spoil the work. Will be happy as soon as reach the office. The atmosphere of the house will be more pleasant than before.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Virgo– There will be profit in business. Students must focus on their studies. Financial conditions will be better than before.

Lucky colour- Green

Libra– Always keep your thinking right. Don’t mess with anyone in the place of the job. Gain in learning is foreseen.

Lucky colour- Red

Scorpio– There will be happiness in the family. Profit in business is expected. Obstacles coming to education will be removed.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Sagittarius– Will get happiness from children. The hectic schedule will be there after noon. Don’t get into an argument.

Lucky colour- Golden

Capricorn– Arguments with loved ones will end. Don’t mind trivial things. Donate sweet things.

Lucky colour- White

Aquarius– Traders don’t need to worry about your business. Don’t lend money to anyone. Don’t eat after sunset.

Lucky colour- Pink

Pisces– There can be a debate in the house. May have to travel. Donate yellow things.