Horoscope Today, July 8, Friday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.

Aries- Will be busy with work all day. Eat homemade food. Donate food. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 6, Wednesday: Urgent Work Can go Wrong For Capricorn, Gemini Must Take Care of Their Family

Lucky colour- Orange

Taurus– Guests might come to your place. Complete tasks on time. Will get along with friends. Also Read - Horoscope Today, July 5, Tuesday: Virgo May Get Promotion at Work, Aquarius Should NOT Neglect Health

Lucky colour- Pink

Gemini– Respect your elders. Profit is expected. Don’t change jobs.

Lucky colour- Brown

Cancer- Fidgetiness will be there. Donate white goods. The business will profit.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Leo– Control your anger. Profit from investing in the business is anticipated. Time will be favourable till evening.

Lucky colour- Orange

Virgo– Students should focus on their studies. Make good use of time. The job will benefit.

Lucky colour- Pink

Libra- Might roam all day long. Arrive at your workplace on time. Donate grain.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Scorpio- Drive your vehicle carefully. Things can go wrong on the job. Wish will come true.

Lucky colour- Pink

Sagittarius- Will be a little quick. Respect your parents. Respect will increase in society.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Capricorn– The headache problem will end. Don’t rush things. Good news will be received by evening.

Lucky colour- Blue

Aquarius- Will gain money today. Donate clothes to the needy. Good luck will come to the house.

Lucky colour- Green

Pisces- Thank your teacher. Keep the east side of the house clean. The stomach-related problem will end.