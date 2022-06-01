Horoscope Today, June 1, Wednesday: Love, finance, career, health, and relationships – life is all about how we find a balance between all these aspects and that’s exactly where the position of the stars helps you. If you are someone who believes in the power of the universe and wants to know how to go ahead and plan your day today, here’s something we have got for you. Check out your horoscope today, as predicted by Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, May 31, Tuesday: Cancerians Will Excel in Business, Aries May Encounter Someone They Dislike

Aries– It will be a hectic day today. Drive your vehicle carefully. Take the advice of your close ones.

Lucky colour- Red

Taurus– Family issues will come to an end. Try to speak softly. Don't get engaged in any sort of argument.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Gemini– The day will be delightful. Don't quarrel with friends. Promotion in job is expected.

Lucky colour- Green

Cancer– Will remain inconsistent throughout the day. Get your tasks done on time. Help your friends.

Lucky colour- Pink

Leo– Control your anger. Will grow distant from spouse. High chances of getting injured in feet.

Lucky colour- Green

Virgo– Students must focus on their studies. Will get new opportunities. Profit in business is anticipated.

Lucky colour- White

Libra– The troubles of married life will lessen. Being hasty can spoil the work. Might go for a short trip.

Lucky colour- White

Scorpio– Eat homemade food. Take care of your stomach. Success in politics is anticipated.

Lucky colour- Pink

Sagittarius– Day will be full of efforts. Try to persuade the ones who are irked with you. Good day for students.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Capricorn– Mental strain will come to an end. Stay away from arguments. Donate sweets.

Lucky colour- Blue

Aquarius– Will get new employment opportunities. Avoid arguments with higher officials. Students must focus on their studies.

Lucky colour- Black

Pisces– People associated with Banking will benefit. Students will get new opportunities. Don’t change jobs.