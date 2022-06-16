Horoscope Today, June 16, Thursday: Love, finance, career, health, and relationships – life is all about how we find a balance between all these aspects and that’s exactly where the position of the stars helps you. If you are someone who believes in the power of the universe and wants to know how to go ahead and plan your day today, here’s something we have got for you. Check out your horoscope today, as predicted by Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 15, Wednesday: Aries to Gain Profit in Business, Gemini to Get Success at Work

Aries– Don't change jobs. Will get the money stuck till evening. Trust your luck.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Taurus– Do not lend money to anyone today. Eat homemade food. Donate whole grains.

Lucky colour- Pink

Gemini– Reach your workplace on time. Don't argue with anyone for no reason. Give sweets and clothes to a poor person.

Lucky colour- Green

Cancer– Do not change location today. Love will increase in family relationships. There’s a high chance of foreign travel.

Lucky colour- Red

Leo– Do not invest in business today. Will go on a long journey. The mind will be disturbed till evening.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Virgo– Will go somewhere with friends. Ancestral property disputes will end. Arrive at your home on time.

Lucky colour- Blue

Libra– Conflicts in married life will end. Do your work on time. Job promotion is anticipated.

Lucky colour- Sky Blue

Scorpio– There will be peace in the family. Take blessings of elders. Help a friend in need.

Lucky colour- Purple

Sagittarius– Students should be vigilant. Ladies must keep their valuables carefully. Do not invest in the share market.

Lucky colour- Golden

Capricorn– Do not give your important things to anyone. Spend time with elders. Donate fruits and vegetables.

Lucky colour- Sky Blue

Aquarius– There may be more trouble in the job. Don’t mess with anyone over trivial things. Take the advice of loved ones when needed.

Lucky colour- Green

Pisces– Economic condition will be better than before. A vehicle accident is predicted. Go to a religious place.