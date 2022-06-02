Horoscope Today, June 2, Thursday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 4, Saturday: Aquarians May Expect a Financial Gain, Aries Might Stay Busy With Work All Day

Aries– Will avoid sudden money loss. Likely to see betterment in the job. Donate rice. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 3, Friday: Job Change is Anticipated For Cancer, Monetary Gain is Expected For Taurus

Lucky colour- Maroon

Taurus– Think cautiously before changing jobs. Will meet an old friend. Hectic schedules will end. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 1, Wednesday: Aries Should Drive Carefully, Scorpio Should Not Neglect Health

Lucky colour- Red

Gemini– Will get the backing of high-ranked people. There will be an essence of joy in the family. Will go somewhere in the evening.

Lucky colour- Pink

Cancer– Invest in new business thoughtfully. Be cautious while driving. Will get respect.

Lucky colour- Red

Leo– Do not mess with anyone at the workplace. Don’t lend money. Chances of expecting a baby.

Lucky colour- Ocher

Virgo– Will get success in business. Chances of receiving money. Take blessings of elders.

Lucky colour- Purple

Libra– Don’t deprive someone of their share. Great chances of success in business. Pleasantness will prevail in relationships.

Lucky colour- Green

Scorpio– It’s better not to travel today. Chances of getting success in love. Support your friends.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Sagittarius– It will be a relaxing day. The chances of getting a child are strong. Daily expenses will be lesser than on other days.

Lucky colour- Brown

Capricorn– Pay attention to the cleanliness of your house. Take your friend’s advice. Don’t be careless in relationships.

Lucky colour- Pink

Aquarius- Apply for a new job. Talk with a gentle voice. Take advice from elders.

Lucky colour- Blue

Pisces– Health may worsen. Be conscious and vigilant while driving. Touch your teacher’s feet and get their blessings.