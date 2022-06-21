Horoscope Today, June 21, Tuesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what’s going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.Also Read - Vastu Tips: In Which Direction Should You Sit While Eating Food?

Aries– Reach home on time. Take family advice. Don’t let family relationships get sour. Also Read - Astro Yoga: Choose The Right Type of Yoga As Per Your Zodiac Sign

Lucky colour- Red

Taurus– Do not lend money to anyone. The business problem will lessen. The spouse will support you. Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 20, Monday: Aries Must Take Care Of Their Health, Virgos May Expect To Have a Baby Soon

Lucky colour- Pink

Gemini– Touch the feet of elders. Don’t buy a vehicle. Relations will improve.

Lucky colour- Ocher

Cancer– Will probably buy a new house soon. Students should not waste their time. There will be joy in the family.

Lucky colour- Yellow

Leo– Foreign travel is anticipated. Will be successful in business with the help of a friend. Control your anger.

Lucky colour- Maroon

Virgo– Hectic schedule will come to an end. Obstacles to the attainment of learning are foreseen. Daily expenses will increase.

Lucky colour- Sky blue

Libra– Will benefit from a job change. The dream of buying a vehicle will come true. Lent money will be returned.

Lucky colour- Purple

Scorpio– Be vigilant in the job. Don’t lend money to anyone. Success is predictable.

Lucky colour- Carrot

Sagittarius– Don’t get your work done by someone else. Sudden injury is expected. Respect your spouse.

Lucky colour- Red

Capricorn– Despair will end by noon. Don’t invest in the business. Benefit from new work is foreseen.

Lucky colour- White

Aquarius– Consider investing in the business. Will meet a friend. Don’t quarrel with anyone.

Lucky colour- Pink

Pisces– Will get the blessings of parents. There will be happiness in the family. Keep essentials carefully.