Horoscope Today, June 21, Tuesday: A little sneak peek at how your day will go does no harm. Want to know what's going to work in your favour? Read astrological predictions by astrologer and prophesier Jyotish Guru- Shiromani Sachin.
Aries– Reach home on time. Take family advice. Don't let family relationships get sour.
Taurus– Do not lend money to anyone. The business problem will lessen. The spouse will support you.
Gemini– Touch the feet of elders. Don’t buy a vehicle. Relations will improve.
Cancer– Will probably buy a new house soon. Students should not waste their time. There will be joy in the family.
Leo– Foreign travel is anticipated. Will be successful in business with the help of a friend. Control your anger.
Virgo– Hectic schedule will come to an end. Obstacles to the attainment of learning are foreseen. Daily expenses will increase.
Libra– Will benefit from a job change. The dream of buying a vehicle will come true. Lent money will be returned.
Scorpio– Be vigilant in the job. Don’t lend money to anyone. Success is predictable.
Sagittarius– Don’t get your work done by someone else. Sudden injury is expected. Respect your spouse.
Capricorn– Despair will end by noon. Don’t invest in the business. Benefit from new work is foreseen.
Aquarius– Consider investing in the business. Will meet a friend. Don’t quarrel with anyone.
Pisces– Will get the blessings of parents. There will be happiness in the family. Keep essentials carefully.